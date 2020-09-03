WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

Glenda Michelle Whitaker was last seen at on March 7 in the 2000 block of Sunset Blvd in West Columbia.

Whitaker is described as a 56-year-old white female with grey hair and glasses, who stands approximately 5-feet, two-inches and weighs around 115 pounds.

Police say she may be driving a faded green 1997 Honda Accord with SC tag SIQ381.

If you see Whitaker or have any information as to her whereabouts, police ask you to contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721.