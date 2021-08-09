Lexington County families can get free supplies thanks to Mission Lexington

Want to help? The supply drive runs from Monday, August 9 through Friday, August 13 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Mission Lexington is holding their annual back-to-school drive this week to help families get the school supplies they need for their kids.

The supply drive runs from Monday, August 9 through Friday, August 13 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“Clients that are Lexington County residents are able to come in with the parent or guardian's ID and the social security cards for the children,” said Marett Bishop, Director of Social Services at Mission Lexington.

When people arrive, they need to remain in the parking lot. A staff member will meet them there, as they are keeping everyone outside due to safety reasons.

After filling out paperwork, parents and children will be allowed to come in to pick out their own backpack along with school supplies, a lunchbox, pencils, pens, index cards and more.

“We'll fill their list based on their school and grade and what their needs are,” explained Bishop. “So far today, we've been very busy but everybody has been super patient and we appreciate it.”

Bishop believes it’s important for Mission Lexington to help provide these supplies for families in the community.

“We've done it for years now, but again, we're here if they need us,” said Bishop. “We've been super blessed with the rest of our community stepping up and really donating almost every single thing we needed this year.”

If people want to donate supplies, they can visit Mission Lexington’s Facebook page or website for a list of things they need. Right now, they are requesting more backpacks.

We are still in need of items for our back to school drive. Below are our most needed -Backpacks -1 in. Binders -Composition Notebooks ( wide and college) -Folders Thank you for your support 💜 Posted by Mission Lexington on Monday, August 9, 2021