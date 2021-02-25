Motorcyclist dead after collision with van in Lexington county

The accident happened around 5 p.m. on Boiling Springs Road.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with a van Wednesday afternoon, according to law enforcement.

Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said the accident happened a little before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Boiling Springs Road and Longview Street.

A 1992 Yamaha motorcycle and a 2018 Mercedes van were traveling north on Boiling Springs Road. Officials say the he van slowed down to stop to turn onto Longview Street when it was struck by the motorcycle.

The driver of the van, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured in the crash. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the SCHP.

The name of the motorcyclist has not yet been released by the Lexington County coroner.