BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Street Squad Lexington found people in Batesburg-Leesville want to learn more about a new hospitality tax. The town implemented a new sales tax on prepared food and beverages.

People used to pay 7 percent on the dollar, including state tax, on items they bought at restaurants. The new tax raises the charge to 9 percent.

Ted Luckadoo, the town manager for Batesburg-Leesville, says the town hopes to use the money to fund several community projects.

“In looking at our town, in looking at the revitalization that are council wants to take part in, there’s a lot of revitalization projects we want to do here in the community. Things that will bring more people into this community,” said Luckadoo.

The hospitality tax went into effect January 1st, 2019. Luckadoo says the town should be receiving January's payment of the hospitality tax soon.

“The projection showed that we should have over $400,000 a year in hospitality tax but state law is restrictive in the use of hospitality tax and what those funds can be used for," explained Luckadoo. He said the goal is to promote tourism and bring more people into the town.

The town manager says council is focusing on the two historic districts of both Batesburg and Leesville. They also want to improve the community parks.

“We have an old historic Haynes Auditorium here that would make for a great performing arts theatre but it needs a significant amount of work,” said Luckadoo. “This is a funding mechanism for us to be able to do these things to bring more people to the community.”

Some families tell Street Squad Lexington they believe the hospitality tax will benefit the towns, while others are unsure of the plan.

Luckadoo says they understand why some people are skeptical, but he says town council is putting a plan together to use the money from the new tax wisely.

“We’ve got a master plan study that’s about to kick off. This master plan study is going to help us understand some of the cost of the things we’re looking to do in town. Our council formulated a hospitality tax advisory committee which is made up of citizens and business owners and stake holders in the community to come and talk about projects they think are important to the community for the future,” explained Luckadoo.

The town manager says it make take up to a year or two to see the benefits of the hospitality tax.

