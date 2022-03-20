Two rescued after boat capsizes in Lake Murray: SCDNR

Local boaters came to the rescue to bring two stranded occupants to the shore.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rough waters led to a perilous situation for two boaters on Saturday when they capsized near the Lake Murray Dam on Saturday.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, a boat overturned near the intake towers around 10:30 a.m. Fortunately, other boaters came to the rescue and removed the two occupants, and brought them to shore. Sea Tow responded and removed the boat.