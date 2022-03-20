Two rescued after boat capsizes in Lake Murray: SCDNR

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rough waters led to a perilous situation for two boaters on Saturday when they capsized near the Lake Murray Dam on Saturday.
According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, a boat overturned near the intake towers around 10:30 a.m. Fortunately, other boaters came to the rescue and removed the two occupants, and brought them to shore. Sea Tow responded and removed the boat.
Lexington County first-responders received the call first with fire and emergency medical personnel responding to the scene. According to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, there were no reported injuries reported during the rescue event.