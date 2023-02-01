Columbia man charged with firing into Lexington home over money dispute

No person was struck by gunfire; however, a home was hit after an argument.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Authorities say a Columbia man is facing numerous charges after allegedly opening fire on a home in Lexington on Thursday.

The Lexington Police Department said that Darian Kristopher Riley was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center on Saturday after an investigation led to charges of assault and battery in the first degree and discharging a gun into a dwelling.

Police said that they were first called out to a home in the 100 block of Whispering Winds Drive around 10:40 p.m. on Thursday due to gunfire. And while no person was hit by the gunfire, officers arriving on the scene quickly found several areas of the scene that were hit by bullets, officials said.

Additional investigation and witness statements led to a search for a dark Kia Optima that was seen leaving the area not long after the gunfire. Additional details regarding a timeline of events later helped police determine that Riley was at the location around the time the report came in.

Apparently, police said, Riley and a resident were in an "ongoing" argument over money before Riley allegedly opened fire. Riley has since been released after being granted a $20,000 surety bond in Lexington County Bond Court.