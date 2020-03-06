LEXINGTON, S.C. — One person is dead after a car accident in Lexington county.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl Tyler Tidwell the accident happened around 8:15 p.m. on Bub Shumpert road about five miles south of Pelion.

A 1999 Honda Passport with three people inside was traveling south on Bub Shumpert road when the car went off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver and the passenger were transfered to a local hosptial, both were wearing their seatbelts, the passenger in the rear of the car was not wearig a seatbelt and was prounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.