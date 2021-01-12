x
Lexington

One person dead after Lexington fire engine and car crash

Two firefighters were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

SWANSEA, S.C. — One person is dead after a Lexington fire engine and car were involved in a crash Wednesday evening. 

The driver of the passenger car was pronounced dead at the scene. 

According to Jessica Imbimbo, the public information officer for Lexington County, the accident happened a little after 6 p.m. at the intersection of St. Matthews road and Pine Tower Circle in Swansea.  

Lexington County Service Engine 316 was returning back to the station when the engine and the car collided.   

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said that Christopher Lykes Sr., 71, of Swansea was traveling southbound when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck the fire engine.  He was not wearing a seatbelt. 

Lykes  was pronounced dead at the scene.  

Two firefighters were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries 

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. 

 

