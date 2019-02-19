CHAPIN, S.C. — Chapin United Methodist Church has 14 local missions they complete every year to give back to communities across the globe and some right here in the midlands.

A group of 22 members, headed by their local missions coordinator, John Nesbitt, will go to Santee on February 24 to help repair a house that was damaged in 2016.

Nesbitt says this house has had a tarp on its roof for years and they intend to fix it.

"We’re going to be putting a roof on, replacing a lot of the outside siding, rebuilding back steps and painting the whole house," he said. "We’ve got pretty much a full week’s worth of work."

Damaged house the team will be repairing.

This church works through The United Methodist Conference who finds people in need and connects them to able bodies in their member churches.

"Most of us have been doing mission work like this for a number of years.. anywhere from 20 on up. Most of what we work on are houses that the families can’t afford to have anything done.. they just need help. And our goal is to leave them better than we found them… make them safe, warm and dry," Nesbitt explained.

What makes it important for member Eddie Sloop is the locality of the jobs.

“We can do just as much locally as you can do when you go across the pond.. international missions.. and its so much cheaper and you can do just as much work. You’ve got a friend down the street that needs it just as badly as somebody in a foreign country,” he said.

If you are interested in participating in one of Chapin United Methodist's Missions, you can contact John Nesbitt at 803-345-2801.

