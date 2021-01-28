Person walking on Lexington County road hit and killed

The unidentified victim was stuck on US-178 near Pelion.

PELION, S.C. — A person walking on a road in Lexington county has been hit and killed.

According to Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened on US-178 around 6:30 p.m. near Thor Road near Pelion.

A 2005 Chevrolet truck was traveling eastbound on US-178 when they struck a person walking in the roadway, according to troopers.

The person was pronounced dead. Their name has not been released by the Lexington County Coroner's Office.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.