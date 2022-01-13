Small plane crashes into Lake Murray

The crash took place Thursday afternoon just off the shoreline.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in Lexington County are responding to a plane crash that occurred in Lake Murray on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. in the Gilbert area of the county near Taylor Coves Road. The aircraft was described as a small plane with two passengers aboard.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will both be investigating the crash. Based on the FAA's preliminary investigation, the Cirrus SR22 experienced engine trouble and crashed.

The agency added that the aircraft was traveling from Greenville Downtown Airport to Charleston International Airport when the crash occurred.

Local agencies said both passengers of the aircraft made it out uninjured.

