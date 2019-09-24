WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of West Columbia is cracking down on litter in their city and also adding some anti-littering art work.

As part of their anti-littering initiatives, they have introduced a new public art display that will be unveiled September 27 at 5:45 p.m. at the Riverwalk Park.

In order to complete this art display, though, the City still needs to collect more plastic bottles.

"Don't throw them in the road," City of West Columbia's Mayor Bobby Horton says, "pick them up and bring them to City Hall."

They are asking residents to bring by their used plastic bottles to City Hall with this criteria: they must be 16 or 20 oz, clear or green, cleaned with the lids, labels remove and no square or one or two liter bottles.

There is a bin for these bottles at City Hall at 200 12th St, West Columbia, SC 29169 by the customer service desk.

"Its an extension of our anti-littering campaign, rather than throwing the bottles out the window, take them home and bring them to City Hall by Thursday of this week," Mayor Horton says, "and after Thursday, please put them in the garbage not the streets."

Mayor Horton says now in the City of West Columbia if you receive a citation for littering, you also have to do community service with Keeping the Midlands Beautiful as well as pay your fine.

"Take pride in the West Side," Mayor Horton says.

The unveiling of this unique project will take place prior to their free event Rhythm on the River, featuring musical performances by Rob Crosby and Sour Wood Honey.

