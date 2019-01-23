CHAPIN, S.C. — Lexington-Richland School District Five will host a public meeting Thursday, January 24 to discuss plans for a new elementary school on Amicks Ferry Road in Chapin.

The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Center for Advanced Technical Studies at 916 Mt Vernon Church Road in Chapin. The district describes the meeting a drop-in style event with architects and engineers.

Members of the public will be able to ask questions about the design and voice their concerns.

The district purchased 23.79 acres on Amicks Ferry at Lake Tide Drive in July 2017 to build the school. The land cost just under $933,000. Construction is scheduled to begin this year.

Some residents have raised concerns about the site selected saying the school will add to traffic concerns on the road. The district says a traffic study has been performed and no improvements are needed. School officials say the site was chosen because it best serves the residents of Chapin and will help alleviate overcrowding at Chapin Elementary and Lake Murray Elementary.

District Five has set up a website answering frequently asked questions about the project.