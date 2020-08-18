x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Lexington

Richland County deputy suspended after arrest on domestic violence charge

The deputy was arrested for allegations of domestic violence
Credit: Lexington County Sheriff's Department
Aly Brun

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A RIchland County Deputy has been arrested and suspended without pay after being charged with domestic violence. 

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Tuesday that Deputy III Aly Brun has been suspended, following his arrest by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Brun will remain suspended, pending the disposition of his case.  SLED arrested Brun on Tuesday of allegations of domestic violence.

According to Lexington Public Safety on Saturday August 8 Brun was in the parking lot of the Lexington County Sheriff's Department to do a child custody exchange. 

Brun has been with the Sheriff’s Department since August 2018. He was assigned to the courthouse.

Credit: Lexington County Sheriff's Department
Aly Brun

OTHER HEADLINES:

USC to offer saliva COVID-19 test to students, faculty

Twin brothers die in Columbia late night fatal collision

691 new SC COVID cases, 47 more deaths