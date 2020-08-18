Richland County deputy suspended after arrest on domestic violence charge

The deputy was arrested for allegations of domestic violence

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A RIchland County Deputy has been arrested and suspended without pay after being charged with domestic violence.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Tuesday that Deputy III Aly Brun has been suspended, following his arrest by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Brun will remain suspended, pending the disposition of his case. SLED arrested Brun on Tuesday of allegations of domestic violence.

According to Lexington Public Safety on Saturday August 8 Brun was in the parking lot of the Lexington County Sheriff's Department to do a child custody exchange.

Brun has been with the Sheriff’s Department since August 2018. He was assigned to the courthouse.