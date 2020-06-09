SC National Guard senior officer arrested for DUI

Command Sgt. Major Russ Vickery was arrested Saturday afternoon in Cayce and charged with DUI

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Command Sgt Major of the South Carolina National Guard has been arrested on a charge of DUI.

According to online records at the Lexington County Detention Center, 55-year-old Russ Vickery was arrested Saturday at 2 p.m. by the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

He was released on a personal recognizance bond according to the booking report. That means he does not have to pay money out for the bond unless he violates the judge's conditions.

Command Sergeant Major Vickery’s was selected by The Adjutant General to serve as the 12th State Command Sergeant Major of the Army and Air National Guard.