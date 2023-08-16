Medal of Honor recipient Harold “Speedy” Wilson honored by Lexington DMV branch

U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer Harold “Speedy” Wilson received the nation’s highest honor for bravery under fire during the Korean War in 1951.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles' office in Lexington has been formally renamed in honor of Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer Harold “Speedy” Wilson.

The SCDMV branch at 122 Park Road in Lexington became the latest of its offices to honor a recipient of the nation’s highest commendation for military valor in an Aug. 16 ceremony.

Wilson received the nation’s highest honor for bravery under fire during the Korean War in 1951.

While wounded and under heavy incoming fire, Wilson led his unit to repulse a nighttime enemy attack. He kept his platoon organized and fighting despite injuries that left him unable to fire a rifle himself.

Wilson received medical treatment for his numerous injuries only after the assault was repulsed.

“His outstanding courage, initiative, and skilled leadership in the face of overwhelming odds were contributing factors in the success of his company's mission,” according to his Medal of Honor citation.

Wilson received the Medal of Honor in a 1952 White House ceremony, presented by President Harry S. Truman.

After his service in the Marine Corps was complete, Wilson lived in Lexington County until his passing in 1998. He is laid to rest in Lexington.

“Honoring Medal of Honor recipients such as ‘Speedy’ Wilson with the naming of an SCDMV branch helps us keep alive the memory of their heroic actions and remember what defines heroes and heroism,” said Kevin Shwedo, Executive Director of the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles.