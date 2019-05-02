WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a stoplight will not be headed to the intersection of Emanuel Church Road and Kitti Wake Drive.

Last week, WLTX Street Squad talked with members of the West Columbia community and many were worried about the safety at that intersection.

Over the years, vehicles have run into homes in the area and people in the area say cars frequently speed through the stop signs.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) says they’ve looked into their crash data for the intersection.

“In the 3.75 year period of available data, there were a total of 24 crashes of which 9 were angle crashes at the intersection,” said SCDOT.

The department says the causes of most of the accidents at the corner of Kitti Wake Drive and Emanuel Church Road were, “failure to yield the right of way.” Officials say most of these happened because people were driving too fast and hit the vehicle in front of them.

People who live at the intersection say they have been asking for a traffic light for decades.

“It’s just not safe here anymore,” said Viola Paxton who lives in the area. “A four-way stop doesn’t really get their attention because it hasn’t been that long ago somebody came through here and knock the stop sign down completely and just kept on going through the intersection.”

WLTX Street Squad brought the community's idea of a stoplight to SCDOT and they gave us the following explanation on why there’s not a traffic light at that intersection:

“Overall, the number of crashes that could be mitigated by the installation of a traffic signal is not to the level that would warrant installation of a traffic signal on the basis of crash data alone. The crash rate at this intersection does not seem to be significantly elevated, as shown by previous reviews from the Safety Office.”

The department says they are more concerned by the number of drivers who travel through the area.

“It seems that the overall congestion at this intersection due to the all-way stop is likely a larger concern than the crash statistics,” said SCDOT. “However, removal of the all-way stop control in favor of two-way stop control is not recommended due to sight distance considerations and the fact that the intersection is located near a curve on Emanuel Church Road.”

SCDOT says the installation of a traffic signal without left turn lanes, which the intersection currently does not have, would increase the rate of rear end collisions.

“Traffic signals can be used to mitigate certain angle type crashes, but so can all-way stop control. The angle crashes that occurred under the all-way stop control might be mitigated by signal which could potentially better define which vehicle had the right of way, however some angle crashes would still be expected at a signal controlled intersection,” said SCDOT.

Ultimately, SCDOT is not electing to put a traffic light stop at the intersection at this time.

“While the intersection might benefit from signal control in terms of intersection operations and efficiency, we would not recommend this approach until such time as funding is secured for the installation of left turn lanes. Installation of a roundabout rather than a signal should also be considered at such time as funding is available for improvements at this intersection,” said SCDOT.

Residents in the area tells the WLTX Street Squad they don’t want to see a roundabout because they believe it could cause problems. Some neighbors did say they would be interested in adding left turn lanes on the road if it doesn’t remove too much space from their properties.