Search still underway for teen missing since March

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is releasing information regarding an ongoing search for a teen not seen since March.

Investigators say 15-year-old Kandice Gibson was seen on surveillance camera video leaving her home through a window and running down the road.

Since then, questions about her location have gone unanswered, though, investigators believe she's likely in South Carolina. The family also believes she may be with someone she knows. No additional details have been released.