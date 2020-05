LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington Police Department is looking for three men accused of shoplifting more than $700 worth of merchandise.

According to police on May 23, 2020 three men walked into a store and stole more than $700 worth of merchandise and then came back and returned it for cash.

If you think you might know who these men are you care encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.