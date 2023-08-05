SLED, Lexington County Sheriff's Department investigating deadly fire

Fire officials called in the state arson team to investigate the cause and origin of the fire.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — State investigators are assisting the Lexington County Sheriff's Department as it investigates a deadly fire, officials confirmed on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Lexington County Fire Service requested the state agency's arson unit on Saturday morning to determine the origin and cause of a deadly fire. The SLED spokesperson said the Lexington County Sheriff's Department is leading the investigation.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's department said the fire was reported around 7 a.m. Saturday morning in the 500 block of Pleasant View Drive. He said the last Lexington County Fire Service unit left around noon, and the scene was turned over to law enforcement. The sheriff's department said its investigation is ongoing.

The Lexington County Coroner's Office has not released any information regarding the number of victims in the fire. The agency also has not yet released any names publicly.