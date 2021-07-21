x
Lexington

Crash on South Lake Drive in Lexington kills one

A car accident on S. Lake Drive killed one and closed the road for hours.
LEXINGTON, S.C. — One person is dead after a crash in Lexington County Wednesday.  

According to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling west on South Lake Drive (SC 6) around noon when it ran off the road to the left and struck a tree.  The car then overturned an struck another tree and then caught fire.  

The Lexington County Fire Department, Lexington County Sheriff's Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol responded.

The road was closed for hours while state troopers cleared the scene and conducted an investigation. 

No word yet on the name of the victim as the Lexington County Coroner is reaching out to next of kin. 

The accident remains under investigation. 