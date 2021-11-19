Lexington non-profit helping kids kick off the holidays with a new pair of sneakers

'Sole Stepping' plans to put thousands of shoes on kids feet this year, helping five Midlands elementary schools.

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Shoes are on our feet everyday, but they mean so much more to students who need them, but may have trouble affording them.

"They are so happy and they're running and jumping and they're just having an amazing time and it's all because of a brand new pair of shoes," Beth Keisler, volunteer said.

Mother of two, Beth Keisler said when her kids received their first pair of sole 'Stepping' shoes they were over the moon excited.

"It's really encouraging to see your kids happy like that and even if it's not something you do for them, but just to see them to have that happiness," Keisler said.

Founder, Kara Jefferson said now is their busiest time of the year sorting through all the shoes.

It's so much more than a sole under your foot.

It's about the soul that's changed inside these children and their volunteer that dresses their feet with new socks and shoes.

Jefferson tells us to qualify, a school must have over 50% of their children qualifying for a free or reduced lunch. It also must be an elementary school, fifth grade and younger.

When a school meets these requirements, the whole school is adopted and every single child gets a new pair of shoes.

They started with one school reaching out in need, and this year they have five schools they're aiming to provide shoes.

Those include Forts Pond Elementary, Pelion Elementary, Red Bank Elementary, Batesburg-Leesville Elementary and Gilbert Elementary.

"There is a connection and a moment between the volunteer and that child that is changing for both of them, it impacts their heart and it's beautiful," said Jefferson.

Sole Stepping will be distributing shoes to these schools December 1, 2, 7, 9 and 14.