'Spring Fling' in Lexington attracting hundreds of shoppers

The event runs from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday March 4 - 5, 2022.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington residents are flocking to Wingard's this weekend to stock up on all their spring gardening essentials: Shrubs, trees, flowers.

"In the northeast, a lot of the garden centers close for the winter and they have this big event for their reopening. We don't close, but we gear back up for spring," Delores Steinhauser, Wingard's co-owner said.

A local garden center is growing its supply.

"Everybody wants to plant and so we start bringing in trees and shrubs and as many annuals as we can find already growing. It's a little early in the season for them," Steinhauser said.

Gardeners in Lexington said plants like lemon trees have a better chance of surviving the hot summer months if they are bought right now in the first few weeks of March.

More than 700 shoppers and gardeners have already visited.

"To me, it's a mindless thing. I love getting my hands in the dirt and when I'm doing that I'm just enjoying everything around it," Larry Richards, shopper said.

"Everything is here, everything! You can't walk through these grounds and not find something," Terrie Mann, Wingard's shopper said.

Spring fling is helping to fertilize more gardeners by the hour.