BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — A hardware store in Batesburg-Leesville is preserving history in their century-old building.

If you walk around downtown in the Batesburg area, you’ll quickly notice the history that remains in this town.

Walking into Roof’s Hardware is like taking a step back in time.

Jack Roof has been working at the hardware store since 1976, taking over after his father in 1992. His father started the store back in 1961.

“It’s been my livelihood. That’s been it for most of my life,” said Roof.

Street Squad Lexington heard about the store from people in the community.

Since running the store, Roof says he's tried to research how long the building has been standing.

“I know that in 1905 the building next door was built and they have an upstairs and it was built on top of the wall from where I am so I know I was here before they were,” explained Roof.

A photo from 90 years ago shows how little has changed in the store's layout in nearly a century.

The 1929 photo shows a grocery store in Batesburg-Leesville. In 2019, the store has transformed into a hardware store, but little else has changed.

“I got a picture from 1929 where it used to be a supermarket that somebody gave me. I actually have one of the shopping carts from that time,” laughed Roof.

Roof says he’s kept a lot of the same things in his store including fixtures and shelves.

The store owner says it was important to him to keep the history within his building.

“The only reason I’m doing it is because of the nostalgia of it. It brings in business and brings in a lot of spectators. Sometimes they come in and sometimes they buy. If nothing else, they go and tell their friends about it and the next thing you know, they want to see,” said Roof.

