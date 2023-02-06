Student charged again with threats against schools

The same 15-year-old student charged with threats to schools in Richland is now charged in Lexington.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A 15-year-old student at Spring Valley High School has been charged in connection to threats made this month to River Bluff High School and the Lexington Technology Center. And he's the same suspect charged in threats at his school and Richland Northeast High.

Deputies say he made threats communicated electronically about a bomb being placed in the schools. He has been charged with threatening the use of a destructive device, providing false information regarding a destructive device, and two counts of disturbing schools.

None of the threats turned out to be true.

The student is in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center for charges the Richland County Sheriff’s Department made last week similar to this incident, according to Koon.

“The response to last week’s threats on the part of school administrators and law enforcement represents across-the-board coordination and the system working,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Thanks to the Lexington Police Department, the University of South Carolina Police Department, the State Law Enforcement Division and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department working with us at LCSD, everyone stayed safe and each campus was secure as we did our work and conducted our investigation.”

The student's name is not being released because he is under the age of 18.

The student will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.

