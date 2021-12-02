Suspect rear-ends truck in Lexington restaurant drive-thru after attempted traffic stop

Authorities said a portion of the KFC, Long John Silvers parking lot and drive-thru are blocked.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A suspected shoplifter may face new charges after Lexington Police say he attempted to escape but ended up shutting down a fast-food drive-thru instead.

According to the Lexington Police Department, a portion of the KFC and Long John Silver's parking lot and drive-thru off of North Lake Drive/Sunset Boulevard has been closed due to a crash that happened when a detective tried to stop a vehicle.

Instead of stopping, police said the suspect drove his car into the rear of a truck in the drive-thru. He then allegedly attempted to continue his escape on foot by running across the parking lot but was caught.

A photo from the scene shows a black Nissan Altima partially underneath a Ram 1500 pickup truck which has its rear wheels completely lifted off the pavement.

Authorities didn't say whether there were injuries in the crash. However, the photo shows clear damage to the truck's rear bumper The getaway car appears to have a cracked windshield and busted window along with a deployed driver's side airbag.