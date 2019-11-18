SWANSEA, S.C. — School officials say Swansea Freshman Academy students will be dismissed from Swansea High school today.

The students were transported to the high school's gym after water water main break repairs took longer than expected.

They were fed lunch before they were moved.

Swansea town officials say the water main break is located on West 2nd Street at I. W. Hutto Road.

There is no word on when repairs will be completed.

A message on Swansea High School's website says students may be signed out from the rear entrance of the gym at Swansea high.

The post from officials says, "parents or individuals listed on the student's pick up list should enter the student parking lot on the east side of the school, toward Saint Matthews, before proceeding to the breezeway."

A member of the school's staff will the meet them.

The post does say that students will only be dismissed to those listed on the student's pickup list.

Any Freshman Academy students who stay at Swansea High for the entire school day will be taken home via their normal bus route. They can also be picked up in the Swansea High car rider line.

