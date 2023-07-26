Irmo High School teacher accused of giving a minor THC gummies, items of sexual nature

An Irmo High School teacher is accused of giving a minor 70-80 edible THC gummies and "sexual items."

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — An Irmo High School teacher is accused of giving a minor THC gummies and items of a sexual nature, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Brianna Nicole Carpenter, 25, is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to arrest warrants.

“The victim’s parents found women’s clothing, sexual items and expensive electronics in the victim’s room,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The victim later admitted a teacher gave it all to them.

“Deputies also found online communication between the minor and Carpenter,” according to deputies.

Carpenter is also accused of giving the victim 70-80 edible THC gummies and two THC vape devices, according to warrants.