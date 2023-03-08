Teen missing since Sunday in Lexington County, authorities say

Authorities say Elizabeth Barton also needs daily medication for undisclosed medical issues.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators say 17-year-old Elizabeth Barton has been missing for days. Now, they're asking the public to help them find her.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, Barton was last seen on March 5 and was leaving her home then. Authorities didn't say what part of the county Barton lives in or where she may have been going when she left.

The sheriff's department said the teen suffers from medical issues requiring daily prescribed medication. Barton is about 5 feet, 1 inch tall, and 153 pounds.