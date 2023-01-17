This is only a test: Dominion Energy to test sirens at Lake Murray Dam on Tuesday

The annual test of the inundation siren system at Lake Murray takes place at noon, Jan. 17, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dominion Energy will conduct its annual test of the inundation siren system at Lake Murray Dam at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

The test should last about three minutes and includes 10 rotating sirens across Richland and Lexington counties.

The inundation siren system alerts surrounding and downstream areas of the dam if a leak or breach occurs at Lake Murray Dam or its backup dam. Should an actual emergency occur, the sirens would alert the public to tune in to local radio or television stations for information.