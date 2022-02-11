Traffic investigation in Lexington closes road

LEXINGTON, S.C. — An accident between a motorcycle and car has closed a road in Lexington.
Lexington Police Cpt. Mortenson said an accident investigation team is working the area.
All lanes of the 900 block of North Lake Drive/SC-6 near Sunset Blvd./US-378 are closed as this collision investigation continues.
As a precaution, officers are marking the roadway and taking initial measurements after a car versus motorcycle collision
The driver of the motorcycle was injured and transported from the scene by ambulance.
The collision on North Lake Drive/SC-6 near Hamilton Street is causing lane closures both northbound and southbound.
Police are asking drivers alert and be watchful for first responders who are on scene working in the roadway.