x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lexington

Traffic investigation in Lexington closes road

Northbound lanes of North Lake Drive/SC-6 at Sunset Blvd./US-378 are shut down until further notice for a collision investigation.
Police lights at night (generic image)

LEXINGTON, S.C. — An accident between a motorcycle and car has closed a road in Lexington.

Lexington Police Cpt. Mortenson said an accident investigation team is working the area. 

 All lanes of the 900 block of North Lake Drive/SC-6 near Sunset Blvd./US-378 are closed as this collision investigation continues.

As a precaution, officers are marking the roadway and taking initial measurements after a car versus motorcycle collision

 The driver of the motorcycle was injured and transported from the scene by ambulance.

The collision on North Lake Drive/SC-6 near Hamilton Street is causing lane closures both northbound and southbound.

Police are asking drivers alert and be watchful for first responders who are on scene working in the roadway.

In Other News

Parents react, Lexington 2 teacher's aid marijuana arrest