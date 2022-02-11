Traffic investigation in Lexington closes road

Northbound lanes of North Lake Drive/SC-6 at Sunset Blvd./US-378 are shut down until further notice for a collision investigation.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — An accident between a motorcycle and car has closed a road in Lexington.

Lexington Police Cpt. Mortenson said an accident investigation team is working the area.

All lanes of the 900 block of North Lake Drive/SC-6 near Sunset Blvd./US-378 are closed as this collision investigation continues.



As a precaution, officers are marking the roadway and taking initial measurements after a car versus motorcycle collision

The driver of the motorcycle was injured and transported from the scene by ambulance.

The collision on North Lake Drive/SC-6 near Hamilton Street is causing lane closures both northbound and southbound.