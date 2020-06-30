Two vacant schools in Cayce, West Columbia to be demolished in July

The Lexington Two schools have been closed for the last few years.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Demolition work is slated to begin this month at two vacant elementary schools in Lexington Two.

Work is scheduled to start July 1 at Claude A. Taylor Elementary in Cayce. The 54,500-plus square-foot school was originally built in 1964 on eight acres of land, serving its final group of elementary students in spring 2017 before the opening of the new Cayce Elementary that fall.

The school, at 103 Ann Lane, then served as a brief home to Lexington Two Innovation Center students before the opening of that new facility in fall 2018.

The end of July demolation work will begin on Pineview Elementary located at 3035 Leaphart Road in West Columbia.

The 52,300-plus square-foot school was originally built in 1968 on nine acres of land. The school closed in spring 2018, its 50th anniversary year, in advance of the opening that fall of the new Riverbank Elementary.