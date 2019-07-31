LEXINGTON, S.C. — Street Squad caught up with Northside Baptist Church’s children’s minister about their Upward sports league that kicks off pretty soon.

They do soccer, flag football and basketball and use it as a way to bring the community together.

“Upward sports is able to kind of is able to bring together different groups of people so the kids get to play together,” says children's minister David Ford.

Ford told us that there is so much community and diversity in the recreational league. He shared his favorite story with us:

“The little boy that was on the team, he didn’t have one of his arms, he was born without that. The little girl, she was born with a skin condition, to where the pigment in her skin was really blotched. One day when they were out there playing in the field, here’s these two little kids and they’re both kindergarteners and they both just walk up to each other. And she’s like ‘what’s up with your arm?’ and he goes ‘well what’s up with your face?’ He said ‘that’s just the way I am’ and she said ‘well me too.’ And they turn around and go play ball together and it was just cool to see it because here are two kids that in the world are different but yet when they got on the soccer field they were the same.”

Ford said its not only good for the kids, but during practices and games, parents come out, other family members come out, teachers come out. It really brings the community together.

“Its important to me that people understand that there’s gotta be people that make a difference in the lives of these kids and that’s what we’re here about,” Ford shared.

You can find sign ups on Northside Church’s website.

If you have any story ideas or information on things happening around town, contact us at StreetSquad@wltx.com or tweet us using the hashtag #StreetSquad19.