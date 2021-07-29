Vampire Penguin - yes, Vampire Penguin - to open in Lexington this fall

It's not a punk rock band or anything with fangs, but it looks guaranteed to satisfy a sweet tooth.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A new dessert place is looking to make Lexington its next home.

Vampire Penguin - yes, Vampire Penguin - is a shaved snow dessert shop that Kaylin White and her boyfriend Brennan Battles plan to open in Lexington in September.

The shaved snow is different from the more traditional shaved ice. Instead of flavored syrup, this shop's snow is more, "light and fluffy with a creamy consistency, " according to White.

The owners said in an email that customers will be able to place custom orders and choose from a variety of flavors along with toppings and sauce.

The shop said that the shaved snow that is served at Vampire Penguin is "four times less in calories and sugar than ice cream or yogurt." They also offer vegan and dairy-free options along with sugar-free "snows" as well - even gluten-free options.

They hope to open the first week of September in Lexington at 5076 Sunset Blvd. Suite D.

"After meeting the owners of the Anderson and North Augusta location, we were very interested in the franchise and the dessert itself," the owners said in an email. "We did our research and spent time with the owners and decided we wanted to bring this unique dessert to Lexington. Also, with us being fitness gurus and having such large sweet tooths, we wanted to be able to indulge in a dessert that didn’t sit so heavy and make us feel miserable after consuming. Which was another reason we wanted to bring this dessert to Lexington for others to be able to indulge in a 'guilty pleasure dessert' and feel less guilty after eating."