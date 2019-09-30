LEXINGTON, S.C. — Its been over three weeks since our first story on the water issues going on in the Midlands.

Community members are still reporting dirty, earthy smelling and tasting water coming from their sinks, showers, refrigerators and local restaurants.

"From our end we had to do something immediately because we just didn’t want our customers to continue to have a bad experience with the water," says Ted Stambolitis, owner of the Flight Deck Restaurant in Lexington.

"We figured that since there was going to be some issues with the water we thought it might be a good idea to try and correct the water situation here at the restaurant on our own," continues Stambolitis, "We added a filtration system, the filtration system filters our water for our regular drinking water, iced tea, Coca-Cola, ice machine and our cooking water. We’re just filtering any of our water that’s being consumed, we’re filtering it to make sure that we can remove that after taste."

Papa Gio's manager Brandon Sipes told News 19 they were having to give away free bottled water to their customers. "Unfortunately we had to install filters inside of all of our sinks and our ice machine. We were giving away bottled water for a long time just to make them satisfied but it was expensive so we thought that us putting in the filters would be better."

Sipes said he was worried that customers would think there was something wrong with their restaurant and not come back. "Even if they have a bad taste in their mouth when they leave, it still hurts us even though it wasn’t our fault. So going with a small business like us and having to buy extra bottles of water, having to purchase filters- money that maybe we didn’t necessarily have at the time- we had to do for our customers to retain them."

Stambolitis says they have had excellent customer feedback since adding the filters. Someone even told News 19 while we were there that they had the best water in town.

"Its money well spent," Stambolitis says, "You take for granted how much water you drink or consume, or how much its involved in everything, in every aspect of the restaurant business. So, we felt it would be just a good idea to go ahead and put in a filtration system. At the end of the day everybody’s really happy about it and they’re enjoying the water and all the soft drinks and tea that we’re serving right now. So it paid off."

Stambolitis told us that he knows its an environmental issue and that its something no one can control, "I think they’re going to do whatever they can to correct it as quickly as they can. From our end we had to do something immediately because we just didn’t want our customers to continue to have a bad experience with the water."

We checked in with Robert Yanity at Columbia Water, one of the agencies having issues with Lake Murray who told us via email:

"We have actually seen a lot of improvement in the taste and odor the last week, and complaints have come down. However, we are not out of the woods yet with the continued hot temperatures and lack of rain. But overall, a good trend."

West Columbia supplies water for much of Lexington and their Communications Director Anna Huffman told us that they are also seeing improvements.

