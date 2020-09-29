LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is cautioning residents about a water main break in Lexington.
The break on North Lake Drive/SC-6 at Azalea Drive has northbound traffic detoured.
Police advise you avoid the area if possible as this will take several hours to fix and may affect southbound traffic as well.
This is an ongoing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
