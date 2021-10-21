Woman celebrates one year cancer-free with fundraising event

After battling breast cancer during a world-wide pandemic, Swansea resident Dana Lackey is celebrating one year cancer-free.

SWANSEA, S.C. — Breast Cancer Awareness Month is halfway over but that's not stopping many from continuing to support the cause.

A group of students at Swansea High School is raising funds through a 'Walk for Life' event at the school.

For one, guidance counselor, that hits home.

“If I could give any advice, I would just tell people to make sure they get their mammograms," says Dana Lackey.

In March of 2020 while hosting a mammogram bus event at Swansea High School, Lackey decided to get screened.

“The nurse at the time during the mammogram spotted something that she noticed to be a sign of breast cancer and she gave me a little heads up that I might have something that I might be getting a call for further assessment," Lackey explains.

On March 13th, the same day the schools shut down because of the pandemic, Lackey found out she had breast cancer.

“I was home quarantined and while I did, I had surgery on April first, then I started chemo at the end of April and I started radiation at the end of September so I’m about a year out of all treatment," Lackey tells us.

This month, Dana is celebrating one year cancer-free. So she is going to Swansea High School’s Walk for Life this weekend.

“For our community it’s very important because I want our students to see the community coming together to support a cause. Plus, so many people in our community have been touched by breast cancer," says organizer Emily Taylor.

Lackey says, “It means so much to me because I live in this community, I work in this community and to know that they’re supporting breast cancer awareness, and not just for me but for all of the survivors and all of those who have battled in the past- its just great to know that they’re raising money for a worthy cause.”