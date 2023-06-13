Woman dies seven days after car accident in Pelion

Kimberly Renae Davis, 41 was driving on Hartley Quarter road in Pelion on June 3 when her car went off the roadway and hit a tree.

PELION, S.C. — A woman is dead, seven days after being in a car accident.

Kimberly Renae Davis, 41 was driving on Hartley Quarter road in Pelion on June 3 when her car went off the roadway and hit a tree.

Two other occupants were in the car at the time of the accident and were transported to an area hospital. No word on their conditions.

Davis, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to an area hospital and died seven days from injuries sustained in the accident.