Woman dies seven days after car accident in Pelion

PELION, S.C. — A woman is dead, seven days after being in a car accident.
Kimberly Renae Davis, 41 was driving on Hartley Quarter road in Pelion on June 3 when her car went off the roadway and hit a tree.
Two other occupants were in the car at the time of the accident and were transported to an area hospital. No word on their conditions.
Davis, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to an area hospital and died seven days from injuries sustained in the accident.
The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lexington County Coroner's office.