Lexington

Woman missing in Lexington, needs medication say deputies

Cecil Wise, 67 was last seen at her Lexington County home on Tuesday July 25.
Credit: LCSD
Cecil Wise was last seen on July 25, 2023

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County Deputies are hoping you can find a missing woman. 

Cecil Wise, 67, was last seen leaving her home in Lexington on Tuesday July 25.  

She was wearing a blue shirt and black pants and is known to wear wigs.   She was last seen near I-20 around Two Notch Road. 

Deputies say she is possibly in a black SUV heading towards Georgia. 

Her family, according to law enforcement, is worried as she has a medical condition and is without her medicine.   

If you have seen her you care encouraged to call the Lexington County Sheriff Department at (803) 785-8230 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

