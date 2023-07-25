Woman missing in Lexington, needs medication say deputies

Cecil Wise, 67 was last seen at her Lexington County home on Tuesday July 25.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County Deputies are hoping you can find a missing woman.

Cecil Wise, 67, was last seen leaving her home in Lexington on Tuesday July 25.

She was wearing a blue shirt and black pants and is known to wear wigs. She was last seen near I-20 around Two Notch Road.

Deputies say she is possibly in a black SUV heading towards Georgia.

Her family, according to law enforcement, is worried as she has a medical condition and is without her medicine.