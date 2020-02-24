COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two South Carolina Gamecock fans have made a song in honor of the South Carolina Gamecock women's basketball team.

This season has been full of victories for Dawn Staley and the number one ranked Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks are currently 27-1 this season and won the SEC Regular Season Championship on Sunday.

To celebrate their favorite team, local artist Jermaine Singletary and Columbia Legend DJ Prince Ice decided to team up on the song "Gamecocks! Don't Stop."

"The Gamecocks are making a lot of noise, so we were like why not make an anthem for them." said DJ Prince Ice.

The duo have made songs together celebrating South Carolina teams for several years.

And with the success of the women's basketball team this season, they felt it was necessary to collaborate on another track.

"What we want to do is support those local teams because it brings in good business for the state of South Carolina and with the girls doing well now, it's a national event and we support them all the way." Singletary said.

The Gamecocks will be in action again Thursday when they take on Florida

You can listen to the full song below: