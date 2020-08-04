COLUMBIA, S.C. — Easter will be vastly different for many this year, in the wake of the coronavirus and social distancing. So, some churches are getting creative to provide some sense of normalcy.

"We want to physically distance, socially connect and spiritually grow. That's what this season is about," says Pastor Brandon Goff of Radiate Church in Elgin.

Pastor Goff is like many preachers across the country, leading their congregation virtually during holy week, but in a very abnormal time in our nation's history.

The church had planned an Easter egg hunt for children this weekend but, after the stay at home order was issued, plans had to change. However, with a little creativity, the team still found a way to bring some Easter joy.

"The youth director had an idea that we could actually bring the Easter egg hunt to people," says Goff. "We put them in bags and then we put them in the yard. We made sure everyone was disinfected and sanitized. We didn't come in any contact with people but we stayed in the yard and rolled the eggs out and did our part."

Pastor Goff and the team is delighted to have still been able to bring a sense of community to the church during these turbulent times through the Easter eggs but he says the message goes far beyond the event.

"There's over a hundred and something kids right now that we've delivered eggs to, and that's awesome. But the big message here is that you matter enough to us that we will bring the eggs to you to bring a smile to your face during this time," says Goff. "The reason we serve people is because Jesus is a servant and God serves us in his love, and what I want people to grasp is that God is there. He will never leave us nor forsake us in the midst of trial, and we're going to be okay at the end of this thing."