ORANGEBURG, S.C. — First Baptist Church is extending their helping handing far beyond Orangeburg to help those who were impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

"Our initial goal was $2000 that’s what we asked the congregation to consider giving but what we got was over $8000" says Reverend Anna Kate Stephenson.

In just two services in one weekend the congregation at First Baptist Church raised over $8,000 to send to those who are in need in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian ripped through the area.

The church is partnering with Missionary Flight International, a missions group that helps to send over money for peole to be supplied with everyday needs such as toiletries, clothes and other items.

"We are in an area that’s been impacted by hurricanes in the past and we’ve seen the destruction those storms can cause. So I think when we saw what was happening in the Bahamas all of our hearts were moved to make a difference" says Reverend Zeke Stephenson.

The church is continuing to take donations.

Congregants and community members can write out a check to First Baptist Church and in the memo write hurricane relief.

First Baptist Church is located on 1240 Russell St, Orangeburg, SC.