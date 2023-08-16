Local church prepares to welcome back congregation after renovations

St. James AME will hold their first service in the newly renovated space this Sunday.

POMARIA, S.C. — A house of worship in Pomaria had fallen into disrepair, leaving morale at its lowest within the congregation. But now they are seeing things in a new light as they prepare to re-enter the house of worship.

“This journey has been a very challenging journey because it required an immense amount of faith,” said St. James AME Church Pastor Gary Dent.

Dent said renovation of the building has been completed and his congregation will return this week.

“After nearly 5 years, our church has been completed with the help of the community,” Dented added.

Dent took over the church last September and recalls having an uphill battle, telling News19 the church had many struggles.

“We had a myriad of challenges. We had financial challenges, we had structural challenges, we had leadership challenges," Dent said. "When I arrived here, we had a hole in the roof, we had damage to the carpet from mildew, and the members were really greatly discouraged.”

Thanks to fundraising efforts, including a Boston butt sale from Bethlehem Lutheran Church that raised over $11,000, the congregation will return to the pews this weekend.

“It is an overwhelming, an ecstatic, and a very exciting experience to see a community of faith come together,” Dent said.

The carpet is down a few last minute touches and upgrades in a deep cleaning, and the James will be ready! #growwithstjames Restoration is Coming!￼ 🔥 👀 Posted by St James AME Pomaria, SC on Wednesday, August 16, 2023

The church will have a weekend-long celebration starting Friday.

Friday night, they will host the Christian Wrestling Federation at 7:30 p.m., tickets will be $10 dollars at the door.

Saturday, they will have a community open house from 11 a.m. -4 p.m.

On Sunday, the church will hold a restoration service at 2 p.m.