Local garbage men have their own little fan club

Davis Disposal says every Wednesday 2-year-old Lucas Lind comes out to wave and greet the trash collectors.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Toddler Lucas Lind and his mom Kat have a routine every Wednesday morning that begins at 8:30am.

That's when the two head down to the end of the driveway and wait for the garbage truck to drive by.

“One Wednesday we just kinda crossed each other's path and it bec a me a weekly routine and it’s the most exciting day of the week,” says Lind.

As Lucas watched the workers do their jobs, the workers quickly began to notice his excitement every time they drove by.

It gave Keith McAllister with Davis Disposal an idea.

He decided that they wanted to reward their most faithful fan.

They would give him a gift to brighten his day, the way he does for them every Wednesday.

“He and his Momma waved, and I just said me and David were talking and we decided we wanted to get this little boy a garbage truck so we went to Walmart and picked one up and handed it to him a couple of Wednesdays later, we just wanted to put a smile on the kids face,” Mcallister says.

A smile he had from ear to ear.

“It was just so incredibly heartwarming that these two garbage men gifted him this truck that they didn’t need to do,” Lind adds.

McAllister hopes that the little toy garbage truck will mean as much to him as he has come to mean to them.