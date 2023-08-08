Kershaw County couple creates the 'Elgin Plant Swap' to bring smiles to green-thumbed neighbors

The stand allows anyone to bring a plant and take a plant in an effort to engage the community

ELGIN, S.C. — One Elgin couple has taken a section of their yard on Sessions Road and built a stand thriving with plants. It's called the "Elgin Plant Swap."

"You Bring a plant, you get a plant – it costs no money; people will restock the stand with their plants that they have extras of," said Elizabeth Hudson, along with her husband Brian, who created the stand.

In just a week, they've seen about a half-dozen families come out, swapping a variety of plants, from orchids to Thanksgiving cacti.

They want those in the community to bring any plants they have, trade them out to make people smile, and give their green thumb a try at something new.

"Plants bring people happiness; they make them smile. So, why not do something so that people can move their excess plants and seeds? But also get something they enjoy and something that's new to them," Elizabeth Hudson said.

They also want it to be an experience for those coming. They invite people to use the shovels or label what they want.

As they fill with more plants, the Hudsons anticipate the roots of this plant swap will continue to grow.

"Once those two fill up, we will build second, third, fourth - however many stands we need - and link them together," she added.