Camden shops excited about the Carolina Cup

The Tack Room in Camden has everything a jockey or attendee might need.

CAMDEN, S.C. — The tack room saddlery in Camden is filled with bright color clothes, large hats, bowties, and any needed items for the Carolina Cup. Adriane Potter, owner of The Tack Room says "we sell so many sun hats, and wife broom hats, we find the people will buy the hats decorate them, and embellish them and we sell bowties by the dozens we are a huge bowtie shop",

Porter says The Tack Room sees an increase in foot traffic during cup week, "of course have the horsemen who need to purchase things for their horses that may or may not be racing this week but also lots of cup goers that are here for fun accessories".

Suzi Sale, Director of Economic Development in Camden says this is a big week for the business in the area, "we know from the south Carolina PRT data that our average day-tripper spends anywhere from one hundred ninety to two hundred twenty-five dollars per day when they are here, and easily on top of that the overnighter each party spends about eight hundred eighty-six dollars when they are visiting the area". Adding, "thirty to thirty-five thousand victors to the cup alone, within city limits, the expenditures are twenty-five million" she added.