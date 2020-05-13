COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor McMaster announced on Monday that barbershops, hair salons and gyms are allowed to be back open on May 18.

Derrick Bastian, a trainer and manager at Dynamic Health and Fitness in West Columbia, is excited to get back to work.

"It's actually been a while since I've been this excited about fitness," Bastian says. "We already have protocols in place of less than five people per 1000 square feet and we will have sign-in logs as well."

The gym will be open for normal business hours. Employees and patrons are encouraged to wear masks and gloves, while also practicing social distancing.

"It will only be one on one training, or individual use to start, six to eight feet apart at all times." Bastian said.

The gym will also try to incorporate online virtual training for their members.