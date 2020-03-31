ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The COVID-19 virus is making it's presence felt in Orangeburg County.

"It’s unbelievable to know that something has impacted not only your family but your livelihood," says Rachelle Jamerson-Holmes, co-owner of Thee Matriarch Bed and Breakfast. "And you can’t do anything about it."

The bed and breakfast in the Orangeburg community is feeling the affects of the virus and like many small businesses over the past month, their world has turned upside down.

"In all three areas, whether it be lodging, meeting and event space or food and beverage services, all three of those at once stopped," says Jamerson-Holmes. "Within a 10-20 day period, everything just dropped off. And when that comes into play, it hurts not only the business, but also the individuals planning these events."

The owners say they average anywhere between 15-20 events a month and now everything has been canceled for March and April.

"This will reveal and unveil some new beginnings for several businesses, particularly the small business sector of America," says co- owner Fred Holmes.

The pair hasn't lost hope, as their belief in a power greater than themselves is seeing them through.

"Our faith keeps us grounded to know we will all come out better on the other side," says Jamerson-Holmes. "We’re committed to not letting it beat us but to come out better."

The business is doing curbside catering.