CAMDEN, S.C. — One Midlands softball team is in Texas this week for Dixie World Series.

Two weeks ago, the South Carolina Ponytails, a softball team in Kershaw County, won the state tournament in softball.

The team is made up of the best 11 and 12-year-old softball players in Kershaw county.

And winning the state tournament gave them a chance to travel all the way to Lane Sulphur Springs, Texas for the Dixie World Series.

"I'm really pumped," says team captain Carly Wallace, "I knew we had it in us it was just a little surprising when we did it, it took a couple of days to realize that we were going to the world series in Texas."

The team arrived in Texas last week and they are one of the four remaining teams left in the tournament.

"I hope the girls take from this just how much their families love them how much we care about them," says Head Coach Lee Stokes."A lot of coaches coach based on fear but we don't coach that way, we believe in coaching by love and these girls know that we care about them."

The team's next game is Wednesday night against Hopkins County, Texas.