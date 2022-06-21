Kershaw teen enters national video game contest, wins second place

Trey Pittman says the game he designed called "Lost without Light" is a reflection of his personal life

Example video title will go here for this video

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Trey Pittman just graduated High School in Kershaw County from Woodland Technology Center.

While in his final semester of senior year his teacher had him enroll in the National STEM Fuze Game Design Competition.

Several weeks later he received an email he came in second place.

The competition had the competitors submit their games in an email and they found out via email.

Pittman said, "Everybody was surprised, you know I had a lot of good feedback from the people who tried the game."

"Well you know It starts with an idea, it started with a little bit of game history so just getting the background why people enjoy games and trying to understand what makes a game fun, and then we moved on to learning the software and so we had to figure out trying to make what was in our head a thing, " he said.

The idea in his head did turn into a game called, "Lost without Light" which he says is a reflection of his personal life confirming, "It ended up being auto-biographical."

When explaining the game and the connection he says, "It's a big map with enemies on it and there are different enemies that scale in difficulty, the goal is to collect the Orbs so that way you can open all the door and that's the end of the game that's how you win is by opening the door, and it was kinda interesting because my goal was to get through high school, have a decent GPA, but then I didn't know what I would do after that...so it's interesting there is nothing behind the door when you get through that hard rigorous journey."

Pittman says "I'm gonna stay open about what I'm going to do but I think I'm going to stick to animation and movie making in general."